Hey everyone, we're asked to classify per caloric acid as either a weak or strong acid and to write its K expression if it is a weak acid. Now we've learned a couple common strong oxy acids and this comprised of our nitric acid, our cleric asset, our perk Lorik acid, our sulfuric acid, our oxalic acid and our biotic acid. Looking at our common strong oxy acids, we see that per caloric acid is in fact listed right here. So yes, her caloric acid is in fact a strong acid. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.

