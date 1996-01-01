Hey everyone in this example we have a sample solution that may contain any of the given ions and we need to figure out which ions or ions is present in the sample solution. So based on condition one, it says that no precipitate is formed when potassium chloride is added to the sample solution. So our first step is to look at the potassium chloride given in condition one and we need to analyze the an ion in this compound and that's going to be the cl minus an ion, meaning this compound is a chloride. So we want to recall our Celje bility rules for chlorides and we want to recall that chlorides in general are actually soluble in water. Aside from the following exceptions which include the silver plus catalon, The lead Pluskat ion and then the Mercury one Cat Ion. And so we also want to recall that when it comes to the lead plus Catalan as a chloride, we want to consider the temperature of our solution because lead chloride is slightly soluble in cold water and moderately soluble in hot water. However, they don't mention temperature in this example. So we're going to assume we're at room temperature. So if we do form a lead chloride, which we will based on our given canyon, we will just assume that it's going to be actually insoluble because it's an exception to the soluble chlorides. And so looking at the first caravan we have B A two plus. So when we crossed the charges with our anti on we have the two plus and the and the one minus crossing. So we would form be a cl two. And so because barium is not listed as one of the exceptions to soluble chlorides, this is going to be a soluble compound as barium chloride. Moving on to condition or sorry, the caddy into we have PB two plus. So yet again, we're at room temperature, we're assuming we're at room temperature. So when we crossed the charges we would form P BCL two and lead is listed as one of the exceptions. So it's going to be an insoluble chloride. And so therefore we will form a solid precipitate. So we can rule out lead being in the sample solution based on condition one. Lastly we have the F. E two plus catalon. And so we will cross the charges and form F E C L two. And because iron is not listed in one of the exceptions for soluble chlorides, this is going to be a soluble chloride. And so therefore it won't form a precipitate. It gets the Aquarius label. So, we would consider this present in our sample solution based on condition one. Moving on to Condition two, it says that no precipitate is formed when potassium sulfate is added to the sample solution. So we want to recognize the anti on here and that's going to be the S. 042 minus an ion. And so we want to recall ourselves ability rules for sulfates and we want to recall that sulfates in general are going to be soluble aside from the following exceptions which include the barium two plus carry on the lead two plus carry on the calcium two plus Catalan and the strontium two plus catalon. And so looking at our first listed carry on, we have the barium two plus Catalan given to us. And so because barium is included in the exceptions for soluble sulfates, this is going to form an insoluble sulfate where reform B A. S. 04 because the two plus and the two minus in our county on an an ion will neutralize one another and this is going to form a solid precipitate. So we will rule out barium from our sample solution based on condition too. Next we have led to plus carry on. So when we crossed the charges here we would also form P. B. S. +04 because the two plus and two minus will neutralize one another and lead also is listed in the exceptions for insoluble sulfates. So this is going to form a solid precipitate. So we can rule out lead sulfate or the lead plus carry on based on condition too because condition to again says no precipitate is formed. Lastly again we have the iron two plus. Cat even when we cross the charges, we form S. 04. So this is going to not be included. Iron is not included in the exceptions for soluble sulfates. So this is actually going to be a soluble sulfate. So it gets the acquis label and we would continue to consider it in our sample solution based on condition too because it did not form a precipitate. Lastly we have condition three which says a precipitate is formed when sodium sulfide is added to the sample solution. And so the an ion here, we would recognize as the S two minus sulfide an ion. So we want to recall our sustainability rules for sulfides and we would recall that sulfides in general are insoluble. However, the following exceptions, including the sodium plus carryin, the potassium plus Catalan, the ammonia plus Catalan and alkaline earth metals will all be considered soluble sulfides. So looking at our first compound, we have our eye on, we have the barry in two plus cat ion. So when we crossed the charges, the two plus and the two minus in our an ion will neutralize one another and we would just form B. A. S. and because barium is actually in group two a. And it's in the alkaline earth metal group, we would actually consider this to be a soluble sulfide. So this is one of the exceptions and it gets the AQ label. And so we would not consider it to be in our Sample solution based on condition three because condition three says a precipitate is formed. So moving on to our second cat and we have the PB two plus catalon. So we would form PB us when we cross the charges because again the two plus and two minus will neutralize one another. And based on our exceptions for soluble sulfides. Um the lead Catalan is not considered soluble with as a sulfide because it's not listed as one of the exceptions. So this is going to form a solid precipitate. However, we did rule out led earlier on in conditions one and two. So we will actually not consider it to be present in our sample solution. And lastly we have our iron cast iron. And so when we crossed the charges here, we also form F. E. S. So iron sulfide and iron is not listed in one of the exceptions as a soluble sulfide. And so therefore it would be an insoluble sulfide. Getting the S label as a solid precipitate. And because we have not ruled out the iron catalon based on conditions one and two, it was present in conditions one and two. We would therefore conclude that the iron two plus cat ion is present in the sample solution. And so this is going to complete this example as our final answer. So I hope that everything we reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video

