Problem

The data below were collected for the following reaction:CH 3 Cl (g) + 3 Cl 2 (g) → CCl 4 (g) + 3 HCl (g)

Calculate the value and units for the rate constant k.

A. 1.25 M–0.5•s–1

B. 5.6 M–1•s–1

C. 25 M–3/2•s–1

D. 7.9 M–5/2•s–1