Hello everyone in this question we are asked to determine the volume of a 0.358 molar solution of potassium bromine. Needed to provide 15.25 g of potassium bromine polarity is you go to malls Over leaders. So we have 0.358 malls. And one later we need to convert from grams of potassium bromide, two moles of potassium bromide and use it along with our polarity to solve for the volume at 15 .25g of potassium bromine. And in order to convert to moles of a test in burma, we need to use the molar mass. The molar mass, potassium bromide is going to be the mass of potassium Which is 0.10 g Plus the master bedroom in which is .90 g. And this will give us 119 g And that isn't one mole. A potassium bromide And we have 0.358 malls a potassium bromide In one liter of solution. And now we need to convert our volume two ml. We have 10, 10 and three L. You go to one male leader And this will give us a volume of 358 male leaders. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful

