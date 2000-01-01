Skip to main content
How to use Acid-Base Titration Calculator

Select the type of titration, enter the volume and concentration of the acid/base and titrant, and (if applicable) the Ka or Kb value. Click Calculate to see the pH and region (buffer, equivalence, etc.).

  • Titration is based on the neutralization reaction between an acid and a base.
  • The equivalence point is reached when moles of acid = moles of base.
  • The titration formula helps calculate unknown concentrations.

Formula & Equation Used

Key formulas used in this calculator:

  • pH = -log₁₀([H⁺])
  • pOH = -log₁₀([OH⁻])
  • pH = 14 - pOH
  • pH = pKa + log₁₀([A⁻]/[HA]) (buffer region)

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Problem:

Calculate the pH after adding 15.0 mL of 0.100 M NaOH to 25.0 mL of 0.100 M HCl.

  1. Moles of HCl = 0.025 L × 0.100 mol/L = 0.0025 mol
  2. Moles of NaOH = 0.015 L × 0.100 mol/L = 0.0015 mol
  3. Remaining HCl = 0.0025 mol − 0.0015 mol = 0.0010 mol
  4. Total volume = 25.0 + 15.0 = 40.0 mL = 0.040 L
  5. [H⁺] = 0.0010 / 0.040 = 0.025 M
  6. pH = -log₁₀(0.025) = 1.60

Final Answer: pH ≈ 1.60