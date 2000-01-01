Actual Yield Calculator
Compute actual yield from percent yield and theoretical yield, or solve any one of the three when the other two are given. Works in grams or moles and converts with molar mass when needed. See steps and a mini comparison chart.
Background
Percent yield measures efficiency: % yield = (actual / theoretical) × 100. If two of {actual, theoretical, %} are known, the third follows from algebra. When comparing grams and moles, use m = n·M and n = m/M to match bases.
How this calculator works
- Definition: % yield = (actual / theoretical) × 100
- Solving: actual = (%/100)·theoretical; theoretical = actual / (%/100)
- Units: Compare on the same basis — both grams or both moles. Use molar mass (M) to convert if needed.
Formula & Equation Used
Percent yield: % = (actual / theoretical) × 100
Rearrangements: actual = (%/100)·theoretical; theoretical = actual / (%/100)
Mass–mole: n = m / M, m = n·M
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Find actual (grams)
T = 9.00 g, % = 80.0 → Actual = 0.800 × 9.00 = 7.20 g.
Example 2 — Find theoretical (moles)
A = 0.0180 mol, % = 75.0 → Theoretical = 0.0180 / 0.750 = 0.0240 mol.
Example 3 — Mixed units (grams ↔ moles)
A = 0.0194 mol, T = 3.50 g of glucose (M = 180.16 g·mol⁻¹).
Convert T → nT = 3.50 / 180.16 = 0.0194 mol; % = (0.0194 / 0.0194) × 100 = 100%.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Do I need molar mass?
Only when converting grams ↔ moles to match the other value’s unit.
Q: Can percent yield exceed 100%?
Yes, typically due to impurities or moisture increasing the measured mass.
Q: Which unit should I choose?
Either grams or moles—just ensure both actual and theoretical use the same basis for comparison.