How this calculator works

  • Definition: % yield = (actual / theoretical) × 100
  • Solving: actual = (%/100)·theoretical; theoretical = actual / (%/100)
  • Units: Compare on the same basis — both grams or both moles. Use molar mass (M) to convert if needed.

Formula & Equation Used

Percent yield: % = (actual / theoretical) × 100

Rearrangements: actual = (%/100)·theoretical;   theoretical = actual / (%/100)

Mass–mole: n = m / M,   m = n·M

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Find actual (grams)

T = 9.00 g, % = 80.0 → Actual = 0.800 × 9.00 = 7.20 g.

Example 2 — Find theoretical (moles)

A = 0.0180 mol, % = 75.0 → Theoretical = 0.0180 / 0.750 = 0.0240 mol.

Example 3 — Mixed units (grams ↔ moles)

A = 0.0194 mol, T = 3.50 g of glucose (M = 180.16 g·mol⁻¹).
Convert T → nT = 3.50 / 180.16 = 0.0194 mol; % = (0.0194 / 0.0194) × 100 = 100%.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I need molar mass?

Only when converting grams ↔ moles to match the other value’s unit.

Q: Can percent yield exceed 100%?

Yes, typically due to impurities or moisture increasing the measured mass.

Q: Which unit should I choose?

Either grams or moles—just ensure both actual and theoretical use the same basis for comparison.