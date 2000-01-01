Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  • Pick a mode: Find k, find Eₐ, or find k₂.
  • Temperatures must be in Kelvin. Eₐ is entered in kJ/mol; we convert to J/mol.
  • Turn on sig-fig rounding for ~3 significant figures throughout.

Formula & Equation Used

Arrhenius (exponential): k = A e^{-Eₐ/(RT)}

Arrhenius (linearized): ln k = ln A − (Eₐ/R)(1/T)

Two-temperature (Eₐ): ln(k₂/k₁) = (Eₐ/R)(1/T₁ − 1/T₂)

Temperature scaling: k₂ = k₁ · exp( −Eₐ/R · (1/T₂ − 1/T₁) )

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Find k

A=1.0×10¹², Eₐ=75 kJ/mol, T=298 K → k ≈ 0.0080 (units of A)

Example 2 — Find Eₐ

k₁=0.0200 at 290 K; k₂=0.0850 at 320 K → Eₐ ≈ 60 kJ/mol

Example 3 — Find k₂

k₁=1.00×10⁻³; Eₐ=75 kJ/mol; 298→320 K → k₂ ≈ 0.0080

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do k’s units matter?

For Eₐ from two rates, units cancel in ln(k₂/k₁). For k or k₂ predictions, keep units consistent with A and your rate law.

Q: Why Kelvin only?

Arrhenius uses absolute temperature. Using °C would give incorrect results.

Q: What if T₁ = T₂?

The two-temperature formula becomes undefined (division by zero). Use distinct temperatures or choose “Find k”.