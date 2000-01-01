Skip to main content
Enter buffer data

Provide:

C = [HA] + [A⁻] at the working pH (Henderson–Hasselbalch defines the split).

Options:

Result:

No results yet. Enter inputs and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose whether to enter pKa or Ka, then provide its value.
  • Enter total buffer concentration C (mol·L⁻¹) and the target pH.
  • Optionally include the water term (recommended near very acidic/basic pH).
  • Click Calculate to see βbuffer, βwater, and βtotal with the HA/A⁻ split.

Assumes 25 °C (Kw = 1.0×10⁻¹⁴). Monoprotic buffer pair only.

Formula & Equation Used

Henderson–Hasselbalch: pH = pKa + log₁₀([A⁻]/[HA])

Split at pH: R = 10^(pH − pKa), [A⁻] = C·R/(1+R), [HA] = C/(1+R)

Van Slyke (buffer pair): βbuffer = 2.303·C·(Ka[H⁺])/(Ka + [H⁺])²

Water term (optional): βwater = 2.303·([H⁺] + [OH⁻])

Total: βtotal = βbuffer + βwater

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Acetate at pH = pKa

pKa=4.76, C=0.100 M, pH=4.76 → [H⁺]=1.74×10⁻⁵, R=1 ⇒ [HA]=[A⁻]=0.0500 M.
βbuffer=2.303·0.100·(Ka[H⁺])/(Ka+[H⁺])² ≈ 0.0576 mol·L⁻¹·pH⁻¹.
βwater≈2.303·([H⁺]+[OH⁻]) is negligible near neutrality → βtotal≈βbuffer.

Example 2 — Phosphate (2nd step) near neutral pH

pKa2=7.21, C=0.050 M, pH=7.20 → R≈0.98 ⇒ [A⁻]≈0.025 M, [HA]≈0.0255 M.
Compute βbuffer as above; add βwater if desired for total capacity.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When should I include the water term?

At very low/high pH, βwater=2.303([H⁺]+[OH⁻]) can be significant. Near pH≈pKa it’s usually small.

Q: Which concentration do I enter for C?

Use the total buffer pair concentration C = [HA]+[A⁻] at the working pH.

Q: Does this handle polyprotic buffers?

This tool uses a monoprotic model. For polyprotic systems, sum Van Slyke terms for each relevant step.

