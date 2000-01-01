Skip to main content
Convert between chemistry units:

Result:

No results yet. Choose a category/units, enter a value, and convert.

How to use the converter

1) Pick the quantity (length, mass, volume, pressure, energy, temperature).
2) Enter a value, then choose from and to units.
3) Click Convert (or press Enter) to get the answer and the factor used.
4) Use Swap to flip units and auto-recompute.

Chemistry-friendly notes

  • Pressure: 1 atm = 101 325 Pa (exact); 1 bar = 100 000 Pa (exact).
  • Energy: 1 cal = 4.184 J (thermochemical convention), 1 kcal = 4184 J.
  • Volume: 1 mL = 1 cm³; 1 L = 1000 mL = 10⁻³ m³.
  • Temperature uses affine formulas (offset + scale), not a single factor.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 (Pressure)

Convert 0.980 atm to mmHg.

  1. Use 1 atm = 760 mmHg (standard convention).
  2. 0.980 × 760 = 744.8 mmHg.

Example 2 (Energy)

Convert 3.50 kJ to calories.

  1. 1 cal = 4.184 J ⇒ 1 kJ = 1000 J = 1000 / 4.184 cal ≈ 239.006 cal.
  2. 3.50 kJ × 239.006 ≈ 836.5 cal.

Example 3 (Temperature)

Convert 25 °C to K and °F.

  1. K = °C + 273.15 ⇒ 25 + 273.15 = 298.15 K.
  2. °F = (9/5)·°C + 32 ⇒ (9/5)·25 + 32 = 77 °F.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What’s the difference between mmHg and Torr?

1 Torr is defined as exactly 1/760 atm. 1 mmHg is very close (based on mercury column definition); for most general chemistry problems they’re treated as interchangeable.

Q: Which calorie do you use?

The thermochemical calorie: 1 cal = 4.184 J. (Nutrition “Calorie” is 1 kcal.)

Q: Are these factors precise enough for exams?

Yes for Gen Chem. When your instructor specifies different constants, match their values.

SI Units
1. Intro to General Chemistry
3 problems
Topic
Jules
Scientific Notation
1. Intro to General Chemistry
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Metric Prefixes
1. Intro to General Chemistry
6 problems
Topic
Jules
Conversion Factors
1. Intro to General Chemistry
3 problems
Topic
Jules
Dimensional Analysis
1. Intro to General Chemistry
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Solutions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
9 problems
Topic
LauraGarcia
Dilutions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
4 problems
Topic
Jules
The Ideal Gas Law
7. Gases
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Pressure Units
7. Gases
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Molality
14. Solutions
4 problems
Topic
Jules
Parts per Million (ppm)
14. Solutions
4 problems
Topic
Jules
Mole Fraction
14. Solutions
4 problems
Topic
Jules
Solutions: Mass Percent
14. Solutions
3 problems
Topic
Jules
1. Intro to General Chemistry - Part 1 of 3
7 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jules
1. Intro to General Chemistry - Part 2 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
1. Intro to General Chemistry - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
3. Chemical Reactions - Part 1 of 3
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
3. Chemical Reactions - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
3. Chemical Reactions - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jules
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 1 of 4
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 2 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 3 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
14. Solutions - Part 1 of 3
4 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jules
14. Solutions - Part 2 of 3
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jules
14. Solutions - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jules