Convert 25 °C to K and °F.

Q: What’s the difference between mmHg and Torr?

1 Torr is defined as exactly 1/760 atm. 1 mmHg is very close (based on mercury column definition); for most general chemistry problems they’re treated as interchangeable.

Q: Which calorie do you use?

The thermochemical calorie: 1 cal = 4.184 J. (Nutrition “Calorie” is 1 kcal.)

Q: Are these factors precise enough for exams?

Yes for Gen Chem. When your instructor specifies different constants, match their values.