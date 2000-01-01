Degree of Unsaturation (DBE) Calculator

Enter a chemical formula to find its degree of unsaturation (rings + π bonds). Supports parentheses, nesting, hydrates (·), halogens, and optional charge.

Background

The degree of unsaturation (also called DBE) equals the total number of rings + π bonds in a formula unit. For most general chemistry/organic problems, use:

DBE = (2C + 2 + N − H − X + q) / 2

where X = halogens (F, Cl, Br, I), and q is the net charge (e.g., +1 for cations, −1 for anions). Oxygen/sulfur/selenium/tellurium are ignored.