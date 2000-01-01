Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Back to list of calculatorsBack

Enter known values (any three)

Leave exactly one of C₂, V₁, or V₂ blank to solve it—C₁ is usually required.

Units are auto-converted (mL↔L, µM/mM↔M). Keep concentration type consistent (all molarity units).

Show:

Chips prefill fields. Leave exactly one target blank to solve it.

Result:

No results yet. Enter inputs and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Provide any three values among C₁, V₁, C₂, V₂. Leave one blank to solve it.
  • Units auto-convert: mL↔L and µM/mM↔M. Keep concentration type consistent (all molarity units).
  • We compute the dilution factor DF = C₁/C₂ = V₂/V₁ and show clear steps.

Formula & Equation Used

Mass balance (dilution): C₁V₁ = C₂V₂

Dilution factor: DF = C₁/C₂ = V₂/V₁

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — 1.00 M stock to 0.100 M, final volume 250 mL

DF = C₁/C₂ = 1.00 / 0.100 = 10×.
Using C₁V₁ = C₂V₂ ⇒ V₁ = (C₂V₂)/C₁ = (0.100 × 0.250 L)/1.00 = 0.0250 L = 25.0 mL.

Example 2 — 50 mM → 1.0 mM (find V₂ for V₁ = 1.00 mL)

DF = C₁/C₂ = 50 mM / 1.0 mM = 50×.
Since DF = V₂/V₁ ⇒ V₂ = DF × V₁ = 50 × 1.00 mL = 50.0 mL.

Example 3 — V₁ = 2.00 mL to V₂ = 20.0 mL with C₁ = 100 µM (find C₂)

DF = V₂/V₁ = 20.0 / 2.00 = 10×.
C₂ = C₁ / DF = 100 µM / 10 = 10.0 µM.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do concentration units have to match?

Yes—use the same concentration type (e.g., all molarity). We convert among M, mM, and µM automatically.

Q: What does “10× dilution” mean?

The final concentration is one-tenth of the initial (C₂ = C₁/10) and the final volume is ten times the aliquot (V₂ = 10·V₁).

Q: Can I solve for any variable?

Yes. Provide any three of C₁, V₁, C₂, V₂ and we’ll compute the fourth using C₁V₁ = C₂V₂.

Solutions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
1 problem
Topic
Jules
Solutions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
9 problems
Topic
LauraGarcia
Dilutions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
4 problems
Topic
Jules
Solution Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Electrolytes
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
4 problems
Topic
Jules
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
14. Solutions
6 problems
Topic
Jules
Molality
14. Solutions
4 problems
Topic
Jules
Parts per Million (ppm)
14. Solutions
4 problems
Topic
Jules
Mole Fraction
14. Solutions
4 problems
Topic
Jules
Solutions: Mass Percent
14. Solutions
3 problems
Topic
Jules
The Colligative Properties
14. Solutions
6 problems
Topic
Jules
Boiling Point Elevation
14. Solutions
4 problems
Topic
Jules
Freezing Point Depression
14. Solutions
4 problems
Topic
Jules
Osmosis
14. Solutions
1 problem
Topic
LauraGarcia
Osmotic Pressure
14. Solutions
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions
7 problems
Topic
Jules
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jules
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jules
14. Solutions - Part 1 of 3
4 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jules
14. Solutions - Part 2 of 3
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jules
14. Solutions - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jules
3. Chemical Reactions - Part 1 of 3
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
3. Chemical Reactions - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
3. Chemical Reactions - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules