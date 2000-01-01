Example 1 — 1.00 M stock to 0.100 M, final volume 250 mL

Example 2 — 50 mM → 1.0 mM (find V₂ for V₁ = 1.00 mL)

Example 3 — V₁ = 2.00 mL to V₂ = 20.0 mL with C₁ = 100 µM (find C₂)

Q: Do concentration units have to match?

Yes—use the same concentration type (e.g., all molarity). We convert among M, mM, and µM automatically.

Q: What does “10× dilution” mean?

The final concentration is one-tenth of the initial (C₂ = C₁/10) and the final volume is ten times the aliquot (V₂ = 10·V₁).

Q: Can I solve for any variable?

Yes. Provide any three of C₁, V₁, C₂, V₂ and we’ll compute the fourth using C₁V₁ = C₂V₂.