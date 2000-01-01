Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

1) Enter current, time, n, and (optionally) molar mass and efficiency.
2) Click Calculate to get charge, moles of product, and mass.
3) If generating a gas, add a molar gas volume (e.g., 22.414 L/mol at STP) to get volume.

Tips

  • Common n values: Ag⁺→Ag: 1; Cu²⁺→Cu: 2; Al³⁺→Al: 3; 2H⁺→H₂: 2; 2Cl⁻→Cl₂: 2.
  • If efficiency < 100%, only a fraction of the charge plates the target species.
  • Units convert automatically (A↔mA, s/min/h).

Formulas Used

Charge passed: Q = I·t (C).
Effective charge (with efficiency η%): Qeff = Q × (η/100).
Moles of electrons: ne⁻ = Qeff / F.
Moles of product: nproduct = ne⁻ / n.
Mass: m = nproduct·M.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1: Mass from current & time (Cu²⁺ → Cu)

I = 2.50 A, t = 30.0 min (1800 s), n = 2, M = 63.546 g/mol, F = 96485 C/mol.
Q = 2.50×1800 = 4500 C; moles e⁻ = 4500/96485 = 0.04664 mol e⁻;
moles Cu = 0.04664/2 = 0.02332 mol; mass = 0.02332×63.546 ≈ 1.48 g.

Example 2: Gas volume (2H⁺ → H₂ at STP)

I = 1.20 A, t = 40.0 min (2400 s), n = 2; Vm = 22.414 L/mol (STP).
Q = 1.20×2400 = 2880 C; moles e⁻ = 2880/96485 = 0.02985 mol e⁻;
moles H₂ = 0.02985/2 = 0.01493 mol; volume = 0.01493×22.414 ≈ 0.334 L.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What value should I use for n?

Use the electrons per mole of product. For example, Cu²⁺→Cu needs 2 e⁻ per Cu atom (n=2).

Q: Do I need molar mass?

Only if you want mass (grams). If you just need moles, you can leave M blank.

Q: How do I include efficiency?

Enter a percentage. If 100%, all charge goes to your target species; if 90%, only 90% does.