Enter two elements (symbol/name/Z). Optionally override χ values:

If left blank, the calculator uses built-in values (Pauling by default, or Allred–Rochow in Advanced mode).

Show:

Advanced:

Result:

No results yet. Enter two elements and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Input: Type symbol (Na), name (Sodium), or atomic number (11) for both A and B.
  • Overrides: You can enter χ(A) and χ(B) manually if desired.
  • Advanced: Switch to Allred–Rochow (AR) scale; we’ll use an AR table where available and fall back to Pauling if not.
  • Output: χ(A), χ(B), Δχ, bond classification, dipole direction, % ionic estimate, and an optional mini chart.
  • Classification guide: Δχ < 0.4 = nonpolar covalent; 0.4–1.7 = polar covalent; > 1.7 = ionic.
  • % ionic estimate: \( \%\,\text{ionic} \approx \bigl(1 - e^{-0.25\,(\Delta\chi)^2}\bigr)\times 100 \).

Examples

C–H

χ(C)=2.55, χ(H)=2.20 → Δχ=0.35 → nonpolar covalent (slightly polar), dipole C←H (very small), % ionic ≈ 3%.

Na–Cl

χ(Na)=0.93, χ(Cl)=3.16 → Δχ=2.23 → ionic, dipole Na→Cl, % ionic ≈ 63% (empirical estimate).

H–F

χ(H)=2.20, χ(F)=3.98 → Δχ=1.78 → strongly polar covalent (borderline ionic), dipole H→F, % ionic ≈ 66%.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Which electronegativity scale is used?

Pauling by default. Advanced mode lets you choose Allred–Rochow.

Q: How accurate is the % ionic character?

It’s an empirical estimate from Δχ; useful for trends rather than exact values.

Q: Does Δχ alone decide bond type?

Δχ is a strong indicator, but lattice energies and environment also matter. Classification here follows standard undergrad guidelines.

