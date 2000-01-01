Example 2 — Find k and t from N, N₀, t₁/₂

Q: Do units matter?

Yes. Use the same time unit for t and t₁/₂. Then k is 1/(that time).

Q: What if I only know N and N₀?

You can compute the fraction N/N₀. To get t or k, you need one more input (k, t, or t₁/₂).

Q: Does this assume first-order behavior?

Yes. Radioactive decay and many decompositions follow first-order kinetics.