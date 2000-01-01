Heat Transfer Calculator (q = m c ΔT)
Compute heat absorbed or released using q = m c ΔT. Solve for q, m, c, or ΔT with clear steps and unit-aware inputs.
Background
This calculator applies the constant-pressure heat equation q = m·c·ΔT, where q is heat (J), m is mass, c is specific heat capacity, and ΔT is the temperature change. Use °C or K for temperatures (note: the magnitude of ΔT is the same in °C and K).
How to use the calculator
1) Choose what you want to solve for (q, m, c, or ΔT).
2) Enter the other values and pick consistent units.
3) Use “ΔT” mode or enter Tfinal and Tinitial and we’ll compute ΔT.
4) Click Calculate to see the answer and step-by-step details.
Key points
- Use J/(g·°C) with mass in g, or J/(kg·K) with mass in kg. The calculator auto-converts if you mix them.
- For temperature changes, ΔT in °C and K have the same magnitude.
- Sign convention: Positive q = heat absorbed; negative q = heat released (depends on direction of ΔT).
Formulas Used
q = m·c·ΔT (constant-pressure, no phase change)
Rearrangements:
- m = q / (c·ΔT)
- c = q / (m·ΔT)
- ΔT = q / (m·c)
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1
How much heat is required to raise 125 g of water by 12.0 °C? (Use c = 4.184 J/(g·°C))
- Given: m = 125 g, c = 4.184 J/(g·°C), ΔT = 12.0 °C
- q = m·c·ΔT = 125 × 4.184 × 12.0 ≈ 6.28 × 103 J = 6.28 kJ
Example 2
A 0.250 kg aluminum block cools from 90.0 °C to 25.0 °C. How much heat is released? (c = 0.897 J/(g·°C))
- Convert: m = 0.250 kg = 250 g
- ΔT = 25.0 − 90.0 = −65.0 °C
- q = 250 × 0.897 × (−65.0) ≈ −1.46 × 104 J = −14.6 kJ (released)
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can I mix units (e.g., mass in g but c in J/(kg·K))?
Yes. The calculator converts behind the scenes to stay consistent.
Q: Is ΔT in °C the same as in K?
Yes for changes (differences), not for absolute temperatures.
Q: Does this handle phase changes?
No. For melting/boiling, use q = nΔH (latent heat) instead of q = mcΔT.