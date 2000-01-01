1) Choose what you want to solve for (q, m, c, or ΔT). 2) Enter the other values and pick consistent units. 3) Use “ΔT” mode or enter T final and T initial and we’ll compute ΔT. 4) Click Calculate to see the answer and step-by-step details.

How much heat is required to raise 125 g of water by 12.0 °C? (Use c = 4.184 J/(g·°C))

A 0.250 kg aluminum block cools from 90.0 °C to 25.0 °C. How much heat is released? (c = 0.897 J/(g·°C))

Q: Can I mix units (e.g., mass in g but c in J/(kg·K))?

Yes. The calculator converts behind the scenes to stay consistent.

Q: Is ΔT in °C the same as in K?

Yes for changes (differences), not for absolute temperatures.

Q: Does this handle phase changes?

No. For melting/boiling, use q = nΔH (latent heat) instead of q = mcΔT.