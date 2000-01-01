Skip to main content
Enter values to calculate heat transfer:

Solve for:

Unit:
Unit:
Unit:
Quick materials:

*Air at ~1 atm; 1.005 kJ/(kg·K) ≈ 1.005 J/(g·°C).

Temperature input:

Unit:

Result:

No results yet. Fill the knowns, choose what to solve for, then calculate.

How to use the calculator

1) Choose what you want to solve for (q, m, c, or ΔT).
2) Enter the other values and pick consistent units.
3) Use “ΔT” mode or enter Tfinal and Tinitial and we’ll compute ΔT.
4) Click Calculate to see the answer and step-by-step details.

Key points

  • Use J/(g·°C) with mass in g, or J/(kg·K) with mass in kg. The calculator auto-converts if you mix them.
  • For temperature changes, ΔT in °C and K have the same magnitude.
  • Sign convention: Positive q = heat absorbed; negative q = heat released (depends on direction of ΔT).

Formulas Used

q = m·c·ΔT    (constant-pressure, no phase change)

Rearrangements:

  • m = q / (c·ΔT)
  • c = q / (m·ΔT)
  • ΔT = q / (m·c)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1

How much heat is required to raise 125 g of water by 12.0 °C? (Use c = 4.184 J/(g·°C))

  1. Given: m = 125 g, c = 4.184 J/(g·°C), ΔT = 12.0 °C
  2. q = m·c·ΔT = 125 × 4.184 × 12.0 ≈ 6.28 × 103 J = 6.28 kJ

Example 2

A 0.250 kg aluminum block cools from 90.0 °C to 25.0 °C. How much heat is released? (c = 0.897 J/(g·°C))

  1. Convert: m = 0.250 kg = 250 g
  2. ΔT = 25.0 − 90.0 = −65.0 °C
  3. q = 250 × 0.897 × (−65.0) ≈ −1.46 × 104 J = −14.6 kJ (released)

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I mix units (e.g., mass in g but c in J/(kg·K))?

Yes. The calculator converts behind the scenes to stay consistent.

Q: Is ΔT in °C the same as in K?

Yes for changes (differences), not for absolute temperatures.

Q: Does this handle phase changes?

No. For melting/boiling, use q = nΔH (latent heat) instead of q = mcΔT.

