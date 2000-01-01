Skip to main content
Enter reaction and select a stress:

Quick fill:

Reaction Enthalpy (overall):

Choose a stress to apply:

Add (increase)
  • Add (increase)
  • Remove (decrease)
Quick species:

Result:

No results yet. Enter a reaction and choose a stress.

How to use the simulator

1) Type a balanced reaction with phases: e.g., N2(g) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ 2 NH3(g).
2) Choose exothermic or endothermic (overall).
3) Pick a stress (concentration, temperature, pressure/volume, inert gas, or catalyst).
4) Click Predict Shift to see Left/Right/No shift with reasoning.

Notes

  • Pressure/volume logic uses Δngas from the (g) tags in your equation.
  • Catalysts do not change equilibrium position—only the rate to reach it.
  • Pure solids/liquids don’t affect Q; changing their amounts doesn’t shift equilibrium.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Pressure increase

N2(g) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ 2 NH3(g), exothermic. Increase pressure (decrease volume).

  1. Δngas = (2) − (1 + 3) = −2 (fewer moles on product side).
  2. Higher pressure favors fewer gas moles → shift right (toward NH3).

Example 2 — Temperature increase

Same reaction, exothermic. Increase temperature.

  1. Treat heat as a product. Adding heat is like increasing a product.
  2. System shifts to consume heat → shift left (toward reactants).

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does adding an inert gas change equilibrium?

At constant volume: no. At constant pressure: it can shift toward the side with more gas moles.

Q: Do catalysts shift equilibrium?

No. They only help the system reach equilibrium faster.

Q: Do solids and liquids matter?

Pure solids/liquids are omitted from Q; changing their amounts doesn’t shift equilibrium.

