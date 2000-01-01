Mixing Ratio Converter
Convert between ratio and percent and compute component amounts for w/w, w/v, and v/v mixtures. Enter a ratio or percent, plus any amount (total, solute, or solvent) and we’ll solve the rest, show steps, and visualize with a mini bar chart and a ratio gauge.
Background
For a two-component mixture, let “solute” be the part of interest and “solvent” the remainder.
Percent is the solute fraction × 100.
Ratio depends on mode:
• w/w or v/v: ratio = solute : solvent (e.g., 1:9 → 10% solute).
• w/v: ratio = solute mass : solution volume (e.g., 5:100 → 5% w/v).
Units auto-convert (g↔mg, mL↔L).
How to use this converter
- Pick the mode (w/w, w/v, v/v). Note the ratio definition in the hint.
- Enter either ratio or percent to define mixture strength.
- Add any amount (total, solute, solvent) — we compute the rest and show steps.
- Units auto-convert: g↔mg and mL↔L.
Formula & Conversions
w/w, v/v: % = (solute / total) × 100; ratio (solute:solvent) ⇒ % = a/(a+b) × 100
w/v: % = (solute mass / solution volume) × 100; ratio (solute : solution) ⇒ % = a/b × 100
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — w/w 1:9, total 100 g
% = 1/(1+9) × 100 = 10%.
Solute = 10% × 100 g = 10 g; Solvent = 100 − 10 = 90 g.
Example 2 — v/v 1:3, total 200 mL
% = 1/(1+3) × 100 = 25%.
Solute = 25% × 200 mL = 50 mL; Solvent = 150 mL.
Example 3 — w/v 5% for 250 mL
% w/v = (msolute/Vsolution)×100 ⇒ m = (5/100)×250 mL = 12.5 g.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Why is the ratio definition different for w/v?
By convention, % w/v is mass per solution volume. So we use ratio = solute mass : solution volume (e.g., 5:100 → 5% w/v).
Q: Can I enter solute and solvent without total?
Yes (for w/w and v/v). We compute total, percent, and a simplified ratio.
Q: Do I need to match units?
No. We convert g↔mg and mL↔L internally to keep calculations consistent.