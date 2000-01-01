Skip to main content
How to use this converter

  • Pick the mode (w/w, w/v, v/v). Note the ratio definition in the hint.
  • Enter either ratio or percent to define mixture strength.
  • Add any amount (total, solute, solvent) — we compute the rest and show steps.
  • Units auto-convert: g↔mg and mL↔L.

Formula & Conversions

w/w, v/v: % = (solute / total) × 100; ratio (solute:solvent) ⇒ % = a/(a+b) × 100

w/v: % = (solute mass / solution volume) × 100; ratio (solute : solution) ⇒ % = a/b × 100

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — w/w 1:9, total 100 g

% = 1/(1+9) × 100 = 10%.
Solute = 10% × 100 g = 10 g; Solvent = 100 − 10 = 90 g.

Example 2 — v/v 1:3, total 200 mL

% = 1/(1+3) × 100 = 25%.
Solute = 25% × 200 mL = 50 mL; Solvent = 150 mL.

Example 3 — w/v 5% for 250 mL

% w/v = (msolute/Vsolution)×100 ⇒ m = (5/100)×250 mL = 12.5 g.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why is the ratio definition different for w/v?

By convention, % w/v is mass per solution volume. So we use ratio = solute mass : solution volume (e.g., 5:100 → 5% w/v).

Q: Can I enter solute and solvent without total?

Yes (for w/w and v/v). We compute total, percent, and a simplified ratio.

Q: Do I need to match units?

No. We convert g↔mg and mL↔L internally to keep calculations consistent.

