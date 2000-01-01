Percent Solution Converter

Convert between % w/w, % w/v, and % v/v. Provide solution density ρ (g·mL⁻¹) when converting mass↔volume, and solute density ρ solute (g·mL⁻¹) when converting volume of solute ↔ mass of solute. See steps and visualize with a mini chart and a percent gauge.

Background

Definitions (per 100 units of solution):

% w/w = g solute per 100 g solution

= g solute per 100 g solution % w/v = g solute per 100 mL solution

= g solute per 100 mL solution % v/v = mL solute per 100 mL solution

Bridging between these requires density: ρ = density of the solution (g·mL⁻¹), and ρ solute = density of the solute (g·mL⁻¹).