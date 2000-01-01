Skip to main content
How to use this converter

  • Choose the source percent type and enter its value.
  • Provide ρ (solution) for w/w↔w/v; ρsolute for v/v↔w/v; provide both for w/w↔v/v.
  • We compute all possible targets: % w/w, % w/v, % v/v. Missing densities will limit which outputs can be computed.

Formula & Equation Used

w/v ↔ w/w: w/v = (w/w) × ρ;   w/w = (w/v) ÷ ρ

v/v ↔ w/v: w/v = (v/v) × ρsolute;   v/v = (w/v) ÷ ρsolute

w/w ↔ v/v: v/v = (w/w × ρ) ÷ ρsolute;   w/w = (v/v × ρsolute) ÷ ρ

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — 37% w/w HCl (ρ_solution=1.19 g/mL)

w/v = 37 × 1.19 = 44.03% w/v. (v/v needs ρsolute, typically not used here.)

Example 2 — 5.00% w/v NaCl (ρ_solution=1.00 g/mL)

w/w = 5.00 ÷ 1.00 = 5.00% w/w. (v/v not applicable for solids without a meaningful ρsolute.)

Example 3 — 70% v/v ethanol (ρ_solution=0.867 g/mL, ρsolute=0.789 g/mL)

w/v = 70 × 0.789 = 55.23% w/v;   w/w = 55.23 ÷ 0.867 ≈ 63.7% w/w.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When do I need densities?

Use ρ (solution) for w/w↔w/v; use ρsolute for v/v↔w/v; use both for w/w↔v/v.

Q: What units should density use?

g/mL. The formulas above assume densities in g·mL⁻¹.

Q: What if a target percent can’t be computed?

We show a note indicating which density is missing. Add the required density to enable that conversion.