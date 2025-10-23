Q: Why can percent yield exceed 100%?

Usually due to impurities or solvent; the measured mass is artificially high.

Q: Do I always need molar mass?

Only if you compare grams to moles. If both amounts are in moles (or both in grams), you can compute directly.

Q: Is theoretical yield the same as limiting reagent?

The limiting reagent determines the theoretical yield via stoichiometry; the values aren’t the same, but they’re linked.