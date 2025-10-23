Skip to main content
How this calculator works

  • Definition: % yield = (actual / theoretical) × 100.
  • Input rules: Provide any two of {actual, theoretical, percent}; we solve the third.
  • Units: Compare on the same basis — both grams or both moles. If you enter grams, use molar mass to convert.
  • Tip: Theoretical yield is set by stoichiometry and the limiting reagent.

Formula & Equation Used

Percent yield: % = (actual / theoretical) × 100

Rearrangements: actual = (%/100)·theoretical;   theoretical = actual / (%/100)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Compute percent yield

Actual = 7.20 g, Theoretical = 9.00 g → % = (7.20/9.00)×100 = 80.0%.

Example 2 — Compute actual yield

% = 92.0%, Theoretical = 25.0 g → Actual = 0.92×25.0 = 23.0 g.

Example 3 — Mixed units (grams ↔ moles)

Actual = 3.50 g of glucose (M=180.16 g·mol⁻¹) → 0.0194 mol.
Theoretical = 0.0250 mol → % = (0.0194/0.0250)×100 ≈ 77.6%.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why can percent yield exceed 100%?

Usually due to impurities or solvent; the measured mass is artificially high.

Q: Do I always need molar mass?

Only if you compare grams to moles. If both amounts are in moles (or both in grams), you can compute directly.

Q: Is theoretical yield the same as limiting reagent?

The limiting reagent determines the theoretical yield via stoichiometry; the values aren’t the same, but they’re linked.