Rate of Effusion Calculator

Use Graham’s Law to relate gas effusion rates and molar masses: rate₁ / rate₂ = √(M₂ / M₁). Enter any three of rate₁, rate₂, M₁, M₂ and we’ll solve the missing one. See steps, a mini bar chart, and a ratio gauge.

Background

Graham’s Law states lighter gases effuse faster. If two gases pass through identical pinholes at the same conditions, their rates are inversely proportional to the square roots of their molar masses: rate ∝ 1/√M.