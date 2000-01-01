Solution Dilution Converter
Convert between initial and final concentrations/volumes using C₁V₁ = C₂V₂. Leave exactly one of C₁, V₁, C₂, V₂ blank to solve it. Supports mL↔L, step-by-step working, and visuals (mini chart + dilution gauge).
Background
Dilution conserves moles: moles in stock transferred = moles in final solution. If C is concentration and V is volume (in the same volume units), then C₁V₁ = C₂V₂. You can solve for any missing variable.
How to use this converter
- Enter three of the four values. Leave exactly one of C₁, V₁, C₂, V₂ blank.
- Pick mL or L for each volume. We convert to liters internally.
- We solve using C₁V₁ = C₂V₂ and show steps, a mini chart, and a dilution gauge.
Formula & Equation Used
Conservation of moles: C × V = constant
Dilution: C₁V₁ = C₂V₂ → solve the missing variable by isolating it
Example: V₁ = (C₂V₂)/C₁, C₂ = (C₁V₁)/V₂, etc.
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Find V₁
Make 250 mL of 0.100 M from C₁ = 1.00 M. V₁ = (0.100 × 0.250)/1.00 = 0.0250 L = 25.0 mL.
Example 2 — Find C₂
C₁=1.00 M, V₁=10.0 mL (=0.0100 L), V₂=100.0 mL (=0.1000 L). C₂ = (1.00×0.0100)/0.1000 = 0.100 M.
Example 3 — Find V₂
C₁=5.00%, V₁=20.0 mL (=0.0200 L), target C₂=1.00%. V₂ = (5.00×0.0200)/1.00 = 0.100 L = 100 mL.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Do the concentration units need to match?
Yes. Use the same concentration unit on both sides (e.g., M with M, % with %).
Q: Can I mix mL and L?
Yes. We convert mL to L internally so the equation works correctly.
Q: Is this the same as the dilution factor?
The overall dilution factor is DF = C₁/C₂ = V₂/V₁. We show it on the gauge.