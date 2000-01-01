Skip to main content
Many courses use STP = 1 atm & 273.15 K; some use 1 bar; NTP is 1 atm & 293.15 K.

Uses V₂ = V₁ × (P₁/P₂) × (T₂/T₁). We convert °C↔K and pressure units automatically.

How to use this converter

To STP

  • Enter V, T, P at initial conditions. Pick your STP/NTP definition.
  • We compute Vstd = V × (P/Pstd) × (Tstd/T).

From STP

  • Enter Vstd at your chosen standard conditions and the target T, P.
  • We compute V = Vstd × (Pstd/P) × (T/Tstd).

Ideal gas assumption; moles are constant (no leaks/reactions). Always use absolute temperature (K) in equations.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 (To STP)

V=2.00 L, T=25.0 °C, P=0.980 atm; STP=1 atm, 273.15 K.
Vstd=2.00×(0.980/1.000)×(273.15/298.15)=1.80 L.

Example 2 (From STP)

Vstd=1.00 L at STP (1 atm, 273.15 K). Target: 25.0 °C, 1.000 atm.
V=1.00×(1.000/1.000)×(298.15/273.15)=1.09 L.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Which STP should I use?

Many courses define STP as 1 atm and 273.15 K. Some references use 1 bar and 273.15 K. NTP is 1 atm and 293.15 K.

Q: Do I need Kelvin for temperature?

Yes—the combined gas law uses absolute temperature (K). Enter °C if you like; we convert to K internally.

Q: Can I convert mL as well as L?

Yes—choose L or mL. We output both for convenience.

Q: What assumptions are made?

Ideal gas behavior and constant amount of gas (n). Non-ideal gases or large pressure ranges may require compressibility factors.