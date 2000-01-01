Given m(H₂)=4.00 g (M=2.016) → n=1.984 mol; m(O₂)=32.0 g (M=31.998) → n=1.000 mol. ξ(H₂)=1.984/2=0.992; ξ(O₂)=1.000/1=1.000 ⇒ limiting is H₂ (ξ=0.992). n(H₂O) = ξ·νₚ = 0.992·2 = 1.984 mol ; m(H₂O) with M=18.015 → 35.7 g .

Example 2 — N₂ + 3H₂ → 2NH₃ (all in moles)

Q: Do I need the product molar mass?

Only if you want theoretical grams; for theoretical moles it’s not required.

Q: What if two reactants tie as limiting?

Then both limit to the same extent; the computed product is the same either way.

Q: Can I enter all reactants in grams?

Yes—just include each molar mass so we can convert to moles.