2. Atoms & Elements
Mole Concept
90PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the number of moles of oxygen atoms in each sample.
a. 4.88 mol H2O2
b. 2.15 mol N2O
c. 0.0237 mol H2CO3
d. 24.1 mol CO2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. 7.26 mol O atoms; b. 1.35 mol O atoms; c. 0.0421 mol O atoms; d. 36.1 mol O atoms
B
a. 9.76 mol O atoms; b. 2.15 mol O atoms; c. 0.0711 mol O atoms; d. 48.2 mol O atoms
C
a. 9.76 mol O atoms; b. 2.15 mol O atoms; c. 0.0421 mol O atoms; d. 36.1 mol O atoms
D
a. 7.26 mol O atoms; b. 1.35 mol O atoms; c. 0.0711 mol O atoms; d. 48.2 mol O atoms