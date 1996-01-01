13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Molecular Polarity
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the approximate location of the negative pole on each of the molecules.
Identify which molecule has a higher dipole moment and explain why.
a. COCl2 because it has more mass
b. COCl2 because it contains more Cl atoms.
c. COClH because COCl2 has bond dipoles that cancel its magnitude in a certain direction
