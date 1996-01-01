3. Chemical Reactions
Combustion Analysis
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The combustion of hydrocarbons can produce soot, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide. Which of the following statements is correct?
A
When there is excess oxygen, the predominant product of combustion is CO2 because the oxygen is completely oxidized.
B
When there is excess oxygen, the predominant product of combustion is CO2 because the carbon is completely oxidized.
C
When there is less oxygen, the predominant product of combustion is CO because the oxygen is completely oxidized.
D
When there is less oxygen, the predominant product of combustion is soot because the oxygen is completely oxidized.