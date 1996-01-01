Use the van der Waals equation and the ideal gas equation to calculate the volume of 1.000 mol of neon at a pressure of 300.0 atm and a temperature of 275.0 K. Explain why the two values are different. (Hint: One way to solve the van der Waals equation for V is to use successive approximations. Use the ideal gas law to get a preliminary estimate for V.)
Ideal gas equation: 0.14782 L
van der Waals equation: 0.0683 L
These values are different because neon is a noble gas that behaves differently as an ideal gas.
Ideal gas equation: 0.06873 L
van der Waals equation: 0.0698 L
These values are different because of the arrangement of their formula.
Ideal gas equation: 0.07522 L
van der Waals equation: 0.0858 L
These values are different because of very high pressures that need correction.
Ideal gas equation: 0.14560 L
van der Waals equation: 0.1456 L
The values are the same since neon gas is an ideal gas.