17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
109PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) is produced when chlorine gas (Cl2) dissolves in water:
Cl2(g) + H2O(l) ⇌ HOCl(aq) + HCl(aq)
The solubility of chlorine in water at 30 °C is 0.576 g/100 mL. Calculate the pH and the concentrations of all species (H3O+, OH–, HOCl, OCl–, and Cl–) in a saturated chlorine solution at this temperature. Assume that all chlorine reacts with water.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[H3O+] = 0.0775 M
[OH–] = 1.23×10–13 M
[HOCl] = 0.0847 M
[OCl–] = 2.95×10–8 M
[Cl–] = 0.0812 M
pH = 1.117
B
[H3O+] = 0.0775 M
[OH–] = 1.23×10–13 M
[HOCl] = 0.0847 M
[OCl–] = 2.12×10–8 M
[Cl–] = 0.0873 M
pH = 1.883
C
[H3O+] = 0.0812 M
[OH–] = 1.23×10–13 M
[HOCl] = 0.0812 M
[OCl–] = 2.95×10–8 M
[Cl–] = 0.0812 M
pH = 1.090
D
[H3O+] = 0.0975 M
[OH–] = 4.23×10–13 M
[HOCl] = 0.0847 M
[OCl–] = 2.12×10–8 M
[Cl–] = 0.0873 M
pH = 1.883
