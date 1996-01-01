13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Crystalline Solids
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
A diode is said to be forward biased when the n-type terminal of the diode is connected to the negative terminal of a battery and the p-type terminal is attached to the positive terminal of the battery. Describe why a diode does not conduct electricity when it is reverse biased.
In reverse bias, the electrons and holes move closer to each other, and the potential barrier increases.
In reverse bias, the electrons and holes move away from each other, and the potential barrier decreases.
In reverse bias, the electrons and holes move away from each other, and the potential barrier increases.
In reverse bias, the electrons and holes move closer to each other, and the potential barrier decreases.