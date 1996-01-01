15. Chemical Kinetics
Energy Diagrams
15. Chemical Kinetics Energy Diagrams
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A certain reaction involves the following two-step reaction mechanism:
LM + N → NM + L
NM + O → MO + N
The energy diagram for the reaction is given below:
What are the structural formulas of the species present from points i–v? Indicate the type or role of each species.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) L–M + O (reactants), N (catalyst)
(ii) L---M---N (intermediate)
(iii) N–M (transition state), L (product), O (reactant)
(iv) N---M---O (intermediate), L (product)
(v) M–O + L (products), N (catalyst)
B
(i) L–M (reactants), N (catalyst)
(ii) L---M---N (transition state)
(iii) N–M (intermediate), O (reactant)
(iv) N---M---O (transition state)
(v) M–O + L (products), N (catalyst)
C
(i) L–M + O (reactants), N (catalyst)
(ii) L---M---N (transition state), O (reactant)
(iii) N–M (intermediate), L (product), O (reactant)
(iv) N---M---O (transition state), L (product)
(v) M–O + L (products), N (catalyst)
D
(i) L–M + O (reactants), N (intermediate)
(ii) L---M---N (transition state)
(iii) N–M (catalyst), O (reactant)
(iv) N---M---O (transition state), L (product)
(v) M–O + L (products), N (intermediate)
