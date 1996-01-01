16. Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
The equilibrium constant for the following decomposition reaction at 212 °C is 1.20.
Ca(OCl)2(s) → Ca(s) + Cl2(g) + O2(g)
What are the equilibrium concentrations of Cl2 and O2 if a sample of Ca(OCl)2(s) is put inside a closed container at 212 °C and allowed to reach equilibrium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.600 M
B
1.10 M
C
1.20 M
D
2.40 M