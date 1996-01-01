16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction: ClNO2(g) + NO(g) ⇌ NO2(g) + ClNO(g). Adding a catalyst would increase the yield of ClNO at equilibrium. Is this statement correct?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The statement is correct.
B
The statement is incorrect.