16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Butanoic acid was reacted with methanol at 323 K. The equilibrium constant of the reaction at this temperature is 9.0.
CH3OH (aq) + CH3CH2CH2CO2H (aq) ⇌ CH3CH2CH2CO2CH3 (aq) + H2O (aq)
Calculate the number of moles of methyl butanoate present in equilibrium with 4.0 mol of water, 2.0 mol of methanol, and 2.0 mol of butanoic acid at 323 K.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.0 mol
B
9.0 mol
C
0.9 mol
D
0.4 mol