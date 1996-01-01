Butanoic acid was reacted with methanol at 323 K. The equilibrium constant of the reaction at this temperature is 9.0.

CH 3 OH (aq) + CH 3 CH 2 CH 2 CO 2 H (aq) ⇌ CH 3 CH 2 CH 2 CO 2 CH 3 (aq) + H 2 O (aq)

Calculate the number of moles of methyl butanoate present in equilibrium with 4.0 mol of water, 2.0 mol of methanol, and 2.0 mol of butanoic acid at 323 K.