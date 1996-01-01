9. Quantum Mechanics
The Energy of Light
9. Quantum Mechanics The Energy of Light
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ultraviolet radiation and radiation of shorter wavelengths can damage biological molecules because these kinds of radiation carry enough energy to break bonds within the molecules. A typical carbon–carbon bond requires 348 kJ/mol to break. What is the longest wavelength of radiation with enough energy to break carbon–carbon bonds?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.44×10−7 m
B
5.78×10−7 m
C
7.23×10−7 m
D
8.01×10−7 m