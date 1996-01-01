14. Solutions
Mole Fraction
14. Solutions Mole Fraction
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Carbon dioxide, CO2, is a by-product during the fermentation of sugars. At 25°C, the density of 1.25 M solution of carbon dioxide in water is 1.449 g/mL. Determine the concentration of this solution in mass percent.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.797%
B
3.797%
C
4.797%
D
5.797%