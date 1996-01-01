At 700 K, the reaction 3 Fe(s) + 4 H 2 O(g) ⇌ Fe 3 O 4 (s) + 4 H 2 (g) has a K c value of 52. A 15.00 g sample of Fe(s) was placed in a 2.00 L reaction vessel along with 0.15 mol of H 2 O(g) and allowed to reach equilibrium. At equilibrium, determine the mass of Fe(s) that remains.