16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 700 K, the reaction 3 Fe(s) + 4 H2O(g) ⇌ Fe3O4(s) + 4 H2(g) has a Kc value of 52. A 15.00 g sample of Fe(s) was placed in a 2.00 L reaction vessel along with 0.15 mol of H2O(g) and allowed to reach equilibrium. At equilibrium, determine the mass of Fe(s) that remains.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.1 g
B
7.4 g
C
8.5 g
D
9.3 g