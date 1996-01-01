9. Quantum Mechanics
The Energy of Light
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
The human eye contains a molecule called 11-cis-retinal that changes shape when struck with light of sufficient energy. The change in shape triggers a series of events that results in an electrical signal being sent to the brain that results in vision. The minimum energy required to change the conformation of 11-cis-retinal within the eye is about 164 kJ/mol. Calculate the longest wavelength visible to the human eye.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.72×10−19 m
B
5.20×10−7 m
C
7.30×10−7 m
D
5.62×10−8 m