18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate pH, [H3O+], and [OH–] for a solution that is 0.026 M HCl and 0.018 M HBr.
Calculate pH, [H3O+], and [OH–] for a solution that is 0.026 M HCl and 0.018 M HBr.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[H3O+] = 0.018 M[OH–] = 5.6 × 10–14 MpH = 1.74
B
[H3O+] = 0.026 M[OH–] = 3.8 × 10–14 MpH = 1.58
C
[H3O+] = 0.008 M[OH–] = 1.3 × 10–12 MpH = 2.09
D
[H3O+] = 0.044 M[OH–] = 2.3 × 10–13 MpH = 1.36