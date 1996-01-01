10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism
Consider the electron configuration 1s22s23p3. Identify the element that corresponds to the electron configuration and identify the number of unpaired electrons
A
nitrogen, 3 unpaired electrons
B
carbon, 3 unpaired electrons
C
oxygen, 1 unpaired electrons
D
flourine, 2 unpaired electrons