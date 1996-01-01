17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
81PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether the compounds are strong acids, weak acids, strong bases, weak bases or, others in an aqueous solution.
CsOH, H2SO4, CH3NH2, HI, CHCOOH, KF, NH3, HCN, H3PO4, Mg(OH)2
Identify whether the compounds are strong acids, weak acids, strong bases, weak bases or, others in an aqueous solution.
CsOH, H2SO4, CH3NH2, HI, CHCOOH, KF, NH3, HCN, H3PO4, Mg(OH)2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
strong acid, strong base, weak acid, strong base, weak base, strong acid, weak acid, weak base, weak base, strong acid
B
weak acid, weak base, strong acid, weak base, strong base, weak acid, strong acid, strong base, strong base, weak acid
C
strong base, strong acid, weak base, strong acid, weak acid, others, weak base, weak acid, weak acid, strong base
D
weak base, weak acid, strong base, weak acid, strong acid, weak base, strong base, strong acid, strong acid, weak base