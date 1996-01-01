A reaction vessel at 27 °C contains a mixture of SO 2 (P = 3.00 atm) and O 2 (P = 1.00 atm). When a catalyst is added, this reaction takes place: 2 SO 2 (g) + O 2 (g) ⇌ 2 SO 3 (g). At equilibrium, the total pressure is 3.75 atm. Find the value of K c .