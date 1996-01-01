16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium ICE Charts
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
A reaction vessel at 27 °C contains a mixture of SO2 (P = 3.00 atm) and O2 (P = 1.00 atm). When a catalyst is added, this reaction takes place: 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 SO3(g). At equilibrium, the total pressure is 3.75 atm. Find the value of Kc.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.053
B
1.0
C
0.72
D
1.3