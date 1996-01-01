21. Nuclear Chemistry
Neutron to Proton Ratio
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Does the argon-40 nuclide lie within the band of stability (shown in the image below)? If not, how would you change the neutron-proton ratio for the nuclei to increase its stability?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Argon-40 lies just below the band of stability. We should increase the neutron-to-proton ratio via positron emission to increase its stability
B
Argon-40 lies just above the band of stability. We should reduce the neutron-to-proton ratio via beta decay to increase its stability
C
Argon-40 lies beyond the band of stability. We should decrease both the protons and neutrons via alpha decay to increase its stability
D
Argon-40 lies on the band of stability. It is stable and will not undergo radioactive decay