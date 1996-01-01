3. Chemical Reactions
Empirical Formula
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which statements below are NOT true
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A formula unit is the empirical formula of any ionic or covalent network solid compound
B
Structural formulas identify the location of chemical bonds between the atoms of a molecule.
C
The stereochemical formula shows the orientation of the bonds and non-bonded valence electrons.
D
The empirical formula of a compound is the simplest whole-number ratio of atoms present in a compound.
E
A molecular formula uses chemical symbols to indicate the types of atoms followed by subscripts to show the number of atoms of each type in the molecule.