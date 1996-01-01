The binding of oxygen by hemoglobin in the blood involves the equilibrium reaction:

HbH+(aq) + O 2 (aq) ⇌ HbO 2 (aq) + H+(aq)

In this equation, Hb is hemoglobin. The pH of normal human blood is highly controlled within a range of 7.35 to 7.45. Given the above equilibrium, why is this important? What would happen to the oxygen-carrying capacity of hemoglobin if blood became too acidic (a dangerous condition known as acidosis)?