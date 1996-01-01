6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Activity Series
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Can H2SO4 dissolve Ag? If so, write the balanced equation for the reaction.
How much 4.0 M of H2SO4 in mL is needed to dissolve 3.20 g of Ag?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
H2SO4 cannot dissolve Ag
B
H2SO4 can dissolve Ag
C
Cannot be determined