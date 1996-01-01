3. Chemical Reactions
3. Chemical Reactions Percent Yield
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calcium hydroxide is produced by the reaction of calcium oxide reacts with water as shown in the reaction below:
CaO (s) + H2O (I) → Ca(OH)2 (s)
Calculate the percent yield if a 4.89-g sample of CaO is reacted with excess water and 5.63 g of Ca(OH)2 is produced.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
78.2 %
B
87.1 %
C
74.6 %
D
69.9 %
E
85.6 %