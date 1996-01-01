6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Activity Series
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the chemical equation if a reaction occurs when palladium metal is added to an aqueous solution of nitric acid. Refer to the activity series.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 Pd(s) + HNO3(aq) → 2 Pd(NO3)2(aq) + H2(g)
B
Pd(s) + 2 HNO3(aq) → Pd(NO3)2(aq) + H2(g)
C
no reaction