18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following diagram represents four different solutions that may contain any of these four species in varying concentrations: H2A, KHA, and K2A.
K+ ions are not shown for clarity. Identify which of these solutions is a buffer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C