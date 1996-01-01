6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solution Stoichiometry
60PRACTICE PROBLEM
An aqueous solution of a metal nitrate (MNO3) and Cl2 gas was produced when a sample of a metal chloride (MCl) weighing 7.668 g was treated with 92.70 mL of 1.000 M nitric acid (HNO3). The solution was boiled to get rid of all the dissolved Cl2 gas. The solution was then titrated with 0.2000 M KOH. Determine the identity of the metal M if 196.0 mL volume of KOH was required to neutralize the excess HNO3.
An aqueous solution of a metal nitrate (MNO3) and Cl2 gas was produced when a sample of a metal chloride (MCl) weighing 7.668 g was treated with 92.70 mL of 1.000 M nitric acid (HNO3). The solution was boiled to get rid of all the dissolved Cl2 gas. The solution was then titrated with 0.2000 M KOH. Determine the identity of the metal M if 196.0 mL volume of KOH was required to neutralize the excess HNO3.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Lithium
B
Silver
C
Potassium
D
Sodium