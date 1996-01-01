2. Atoms & Elements
The Atom
2. Atoms & Elements The Atom
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the following information about the carbon atom:
A) symbol
B) atomic number
C) number of protons and electrons
D) highest and lowest possible oxidation states
E) molar mass
